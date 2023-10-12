CHAPEL HILL – Looking for reasons to explain North Carolina’s dramatic shift defensively from matador to near-stalwart leads to several noteworthy identifiers.

Among them is the Tar Heels’ depth, which is still growing. Not only are they getting players back healthy, but some younger Heels are getting spot snaps here and there.

The result is a fresher defense that has played its best football in the second halves this season. Carolina is as quick off the ball midway through the fourth quarter as it is in the first series. The program has been building to where it can roll a second unit onto the field without much drop off.

This has been a talking point of UNC Coach Mack Brown’s since he arrived, and it’s finally here. The 12th-ranked Tar Heels (5-0, 2-0 ACC) are deep on defense and using a bunch of players each week.

“The defense is at a point where they have total confidence in two-deep or three-deep,” Brown said earlier this week. “Someone said, ‘Don Chapman’s playing better.’ He doesn’t have any choice. He knows he’s got to make plays or they’re going to say, ‘Hey Stick (Lane), get in the game.’ So, that’s really helping us.”

Lane, an All-Sun Belt performer last season at Georgia State, missed the first couple of games with an injury, but is slowly working his way into the mix. So is sophomore Will Hardy. Junior defensive tackle Kedrick Bingly-Jones was called on last weekend versus Syracuse for rare playing time because Kevin Hester was out with an injury and Jahvaree Ritzie highly limited.

All “KBJ,” as his teammates call him, did was play 17 snaps and make one of the most important plays of the game. He is probably UNC’s tenth defensive lineman.