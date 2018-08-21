North Carolina doesn’t face California in the season opener for another 11 days, but the Tar Heels began a normal game-week schedule today, Tuesday, and begin preparation for the Bears over the next couple of days.



The Heels broke fall camp over the weekend, had Monday off and started fall classes Tuesday. Tuesday’s practice started at 4 pm, so they are essentially in game-week mode. They also practice Wednesday and Thursday, simulating a traditional game-week schedule.

In fact, the team will have Friday off, as they do during the season, though there will be meetings, will practice and have a situational scrimmage Saturday. A light practice Sunday, which is also the norm the day after games, will follow. It’s not known at this time whether or not the team will stay in a hotel Friday night as a dry run for the following week.

And then next Monday, Larry Fedora will host his weekly press conference kicking off game week.

The practice plan is the same for next week, though the Tar Heels will travel to Berkeley on Thursday instead of Friday, which is when they typically would leave for a road game. The staff wants to give the team some extra time to recover from the long flight and adjust to the time difference.

“Five and a half hours,” Fedora recently said, when asked about going across country to play a game.

Though he then went into Fedora-speak, which is really coachspeak.

“It's our first game,” he said. “This is the only game we have on our schedule right now. That's the most important thing we do. The logistics of it is not something -- we'll talk about some of the things that we do going into that game as far as travel-wise. Most of our guys will have traveled. “But five-and-a-half hours that way, five-and-a-half-hours going back. From my understanding and all the research I've done, going to the West Coast is not as tough on you as coming east, so I'm really a little bit more concerned about the travel part of it and what it's going to do to their bodies the next week than I am the week we go out.”

As they always do, the Tar Heels will practice Sunday, the day after the game. But figure that a 4 pm kickoff, EST, likely means getting on a plane at around 10 pm EST and the players and coaches getting in their homes between 4-5 in the morning.