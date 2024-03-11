Winning twice last week while completing its sweep of Duke and outright claiming the ACC regular season title, North Carolina moved up three spots to No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, which was released Monday afternoon.

The Tar Heels routed Notre Dame, 84-51, and also won at Duke, 84-79, to finish 17-3 in conference play. The Heels are 25-6 overall and are the No. 1 seed in this week’s ACC Tournament in Washington, DC.

UNC begins play Thursday against the winner of the Florida State-Virginia Tech game, which will be played Wednesday afternoon.

Carolina head into the postseason having won six consecutive games and 18 of its last 21 contests. Hubert Davis’ team has outrebounded each of its last 20 opponents

Two Tar Heels have achieved career-highs in scoring over the last four games, with RJ Davis pouring in 42 points in a win over Miami two weeks ago, and Cormac Ryan’s 31 points in the win at Duke. Harrison Ingram had his high game as a Tar Heel with 22 points three games ago against NC State.

UNC is the outright regular season ACC champion for the first time since 2017. It won a share in 2019, tying with eventual national champion Virginia.

AP Top 25