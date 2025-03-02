How Does UNC Measure Up to Recent NCAA Selections?

The only sure thing right now for North Carolina’s basketball team is that the Tar Heels need to win games and cannot afford anymore losses. And that includes next Saturday when second-ranked Duke visits the Smith Center to close out the regular season.

If the selection process of the NCAA Tournament over the last few years, the Tar Heels can’t count on anything. Even with UNC Athletics Director Bubba Cunningham serving as the head of the selection committee, he will have no sway favoring the Tar Heels. He won’t even be allowed to sit in on discussions about Hubert Davis’ team.

The Heels currently sit at 19-11 overall and 12-6 in a very down ACC. They are No. 42 in the NET and own a 1-10 record in Quad 1 games. They are 5-0 in Quad 2 games, 7-1 in Quad 3 contests, and 6-0 in Quad 4 games.