How It Happened: Carolina's Comeback Falls Short at Kansas

(Photo by USA Today)

LAWRENCE, KS – North Carolina trailed Kansas by 20 points late in the first half, but a furious second half by the Tar Heels saw them lead by as many as four points before the Jayhawks finished them off, 92-89, at Allen Fieldhouse. And here is how it happened:

1st Half

TV TO – UNC 9, Kansas 7 with 15:55 left in half UNC 3-8 FGs (1-3 from 3) KU 3-7 FGs (1-3 from 3) Rebs – KU 5-4 RJ 5 pts – 1-3 FG (1-2 from 3) Notes: The Tar Heels started out with a 7-2 lead. Davis hit a 3 and then converted a pair of free throws. Trimble ended the segment driving at 7-foot-1 Kansas center Hunter Dickinson scored over him and drew a foul on Dickinson.

*Media timeout at 9:23 so the officials could watch something on fil. KU led 32-22 at the time. TV TO – Kansas 43, UNC 29 with 3:55 left in the half UNC 9-26 FGs (3-9 from 3) KU 19-30 FGs (4-8 from 3) Rebs – KU 18-14 Assists – KU 11-4 TOs – UNC 5-2 Pts off TOs – KU 6-0 Pts in paint – KU 24-8 Fast break pts – KU 9-8 RJ 1-for-7 FGs (1-4 from 3) Notes: UNC’s bigs Withers, Washington, Lubin and Claude all have 2 fouls. UNC cannot stop KU in the lane and it’s allowing open jumpers all over. Offensively, the Heels are lacking composure. Last Segment: Carolina finally had some success getting into the lane, especially Cadeau, who drew multiple fouls and hit four free throws. And the half ended with James Brown putting back a Powell miss in transition as the half ended.

(Photo by THI)

2nd Half

TV TO – Kansas 57, UNC 48 with 15:58 left This half… UNC 4-10 FGs (0-3 from 3) KU 2-9 FGs (0-1 from 3) Rebs 6-6 Game… UNC 15-42 FGs (3-14 from 3) KU 24-46 FGs (4-11 from 3) Rebs – KU 27-24 (8-8 OR) Pts in the paint – KU 34-18 UNC trailed by 20 with 1:06 left in the half, it’s 17-6 Heels since Notes: Heels closed the first half well and picked it up to start this half playing aggressively and getting some easy buckets.

TV TO – Kansas 72, UNC 63 with 11:46 left This half… UNC 9-18 FGs (2-5 from 3) KU 8-19 FGs (1-2 from 3) Rebs – UNC 10-9 Game… UNC 20-49 FGs (5-16 from 3) KU 30-56 FGs (5-12 from 3) Rebs – KU 30-28 (10-10 OR) 2nd chance pts – KU 14-8 TOs – UNC 8-3 Notes: The Heels continued getting looks and following at the rim. KU got going some offensively, but the Heels stayed in the game.

TV TO – Kansas 81, UNC 80 with 6:05 left This half… UNC 13-24 FGs (4-8 from 3) KU 11-29 FGs (2-8 from 3) Rebs – UNC 16-12) Game… UNC 24-55 FGs (7-19 from 3) KU 33-66 FGs (6-18 from 3) Rebs – UNC 34-33 (11-10 KU OR) Fast break pts – UNC 15-13 Pts in paint – KU 42-26 Blocks – UNC 5-4 Withers 11 pts – 3-for-3 from 3 Notes: The Tar Heels went from scoring 31 points in the first 18:51 of the game and then reeled off 44 points over the next 12:20. Withers hit two 3-pointers in the segment, and his driving layup gave UNC the lead at 80-79, the Heels’ first since 10-9.

TV TO – UNC 86, Kansas 83 with 3:30 left This half… UNC 15-27 FGs (4-9 from 3) KU 12-35 FGs (2-10 from 3) Rebs – UNC 20-14 Game… UNC 6 players in double figures Combination this half: Kansas is 12-35 from the floor and outrebounded by 6 Davis, Trimble, Cadeau combined 10-for-34 yet UNC leads

Final Segment: Kansas finally retook the lead on a layup by Dickinson making it 91-89. UNC called timeout with 1:06 left and in possession of the ball. Washington missed a 3 from the left corner and KY gained possession with 32 seconds left. Carolina had the ball for 48 seconds in that stretch and neither Davis or Trimble attempted a shot. Dickinson was fouled on the other end with 12.1 seconds left and was 1-2. Cadeau missed a 3 as time expired.