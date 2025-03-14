How It Happened: Carolina Comeback Falls Short Against Duke

CHARLOTTE – The roller coaster of North Carolina’s basketball season showed up Friday night in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament.

First, the fifth-seed Tar Heels were knocked hard to the canvas, much like in their first game against Duke in early February. This time, the Heels fully bounced back, overcoming a 24-point deficit and having the ball with a chance to win in the final seconds.

It didn’t happen, though. Duke 74, UNC 71, and now the Tar Heels will wait to learn their NCAA Tournament fate.

Duke closed the first half on a 15-0 run and overall finished out the last 9:48 of the half outscoring UNC 31-11. But Carolina flipped the script in the second half going from rattled to composed as the Blue Devils went from in control to rattled.

Carolina trailed 52-28 with 17:01 left and then outscored Duke 43-20 cutting the margin to one point before the final free throws by Kon Knueppel were the final points.

UNC had a chance to send the game into overtime with 2.5 seconds left but couldn’t get the ball to RJ Davis, as designed, and Ven-Allen Lubin ended up missing a 3-pointer, which was just his third attempt of the season.

Lubin led UNC with 20 points and 10 rebounds, his third straight double-double here at the ACC Tournament joining Armando Bacot, Jon Henson, Mitch Kupchak, and Rusty Clark as the only UNC players to ever do that. It was also his fourth double-double in the last five games.

Elliot Cadeau scored 15 points for UNC, Seth Trimble added 14, and Drake Powell had 10. RJ Davis ended with 8 points, his second-lowest total of the season.

Here is How It Happened: