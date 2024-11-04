How It Happened: Heels Pull Away From Elon 90-76

in other news
Breaking Down UNC’s Offense From its win at Florida State
North Carolina’s offense continued to grow and move the ball in its 35-11 win at Florida State on Saturday in
Breaking Down UNC’s Defensive performance from its win at FSU
Breaking Down UNC’s Defensive performance from the win at FSU For the second consecutive game, North Carolina’s defense
UNC Snap Counts Versus Florida State
North Carolina earned its second consecutive win in ACC play on Saturday, downing Florida State, 35-11, in Tallahassee
UNC Commits' Results: Week 11
As North Carolina enters the home stretch of the regular season, many of its commit have their eyes focused on the posts
3 Stars From Carolina's Victory at Florida State
Omarion Hampton Hampton turned in a fantastic performance running for 172 yards and four touchdowns on 32 attempts
CHAPEL HILL – Not all openers are easy, even when facing a team picked to finish 12th in the CAA, but that was the case for No. 9 North Carolina on Monday night at the Smith Center.
The Tar Heels’ bouts of impressive spurts coupled with poor defense and struggles against Elon’s zone, and perhaps a drop in intensity sprinkled in, is why they found themselves trailing with 6:48 remaining.
But reigning ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis took over scoring 10 of UNC’s next 16 points as the Tar Heels took control of the game salting away the Phoenix, 90-76, in the season opener for both teams.
Davis led UNC with 24 points as three other Heels were in double figures. Jae’Lyn Withers had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
UNC is 1-0 and plays at Kansas on Friday night.
TV TO – Elon 19, UNC 17 with 11:54 left in the half
UNC 7-19 FGs (3-9 from 3)
Elon 6-10 FGs (4-6 from 3)
Rebs – 9-9 (OR UNC 5-1)
2nd chance pts – UNC 5-0
Pts in paint – UNC 8-4
Fast break pts – UNC 2-0
Davis 2-for-6 (1-3 from 3) – 5 pts, 2 assists
Notes: Elon went into a 2-3 zone and it gave UNC trouble. The Heels were stagnant, didn’t move to get open, lots of dribbling by RJ Davis, though a nice roll to the rim got him an easy bucket.
TV TO – UNC 32, Elon 21 with 7:43 left in the half
UNC 12-27 FGs (5-12 from 3)
Elon 7-16 FGs (4-9 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 15-12 (6-1 OR)
2nd chance pts – UNC 8-0
Fast break pts – UNC 6-0
Pts in paint – UNC 12-6
Blocks – 3-3
Assists – UNC 8-4
TOs – Elon 5-0
Notes: Heels outscored Elon 15-2 in the stretch peeling off 9 quick points in the first 81 seconds of the stint. Drake Powell with 5 points, and a Trimble oop slam from Powell after a Lubin block highlighted the segment.
TV TO – UNC 42, Elon 31 with 3:50 left in the half
UNC 16-35 FGs (7-16 from 3)
Elon 10-25 FGs (6-13 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 20-16 (7-3 OR)
2nd chance pts – UNC 8-3
Bench pts – UNC 12-0
Pts off TOs – UNC 4-3
Withers 10 pts, Trimble 9, Cadeau 6 (7 assists), 5 each for Jackson, Powell, and Davis, Lubin 2, Tyson and JWash 0 each
Notes: The Heels with a couple of oops in this segment, one from Cadeau to Jackson, which was followed mere seconds later by a Jackson 3, the first of his UNC career. Withers had 8 quick points in the segment as well. On the flip side, Elon scored 10 points in that segment, including a 3 off an offensive rebound,
Halftime: UNC 51, Elon 39
Notes: The Phoenix closed the lead to 44-39 when the Heels closed the half 7-0. The first half, however, was a series of spurts by the Heels, but also some dead periods and so-so defense.
TV TO – UNC 59, Elon 47 with 15:58 left
UNC 22-53 FGs (8-18 from 3)
Elon 16-42 FGs (9-21 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 31-25 (13-7 OR)
2nd chance pts – UNC 14-3
Assists – UNC 16-8 (Cadeau 8)
TOs – Elon 7-1
Pts off TOs – UNC 4-3
9 Heels have played, all but Tyson have scored
Notes: Washington’s first FG came at the 18:19 mark in the half, and in a span of 1:50 he had three FGs, two dunks and a layup. The second dunk came on a feed from Trimble, who pushed it after an Elon 3.
TV TO – UNC 67, Elon 57 with 10:58 left
UNC 24-63 FGs (9-24 from 3)
Elon 19-45 FGs (10-22 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 35-30 (16-7 OR)
2nd chance pts – UNC 17-3
Assists – UNC 18-9
TOs – Elon 10-1
Pts off TOs – UNC 7-3
RJ 3-13 FGs (1-7 from 3) – 5 rebs, 5 assists
Notes: The Heels can’t shake the Phoenix in part because of defensive issues, but they are again having trouble against the zone. Cadeau has been in the middle of its during the most recent segment. Cade Tyson’s first FG as a Tar Heel came at 12:18.
***Under 8 TV TO took place during one of the reviews and was not announced as such.
Notes: The poor defense and wobbly and sometimes-chaotic offense continued in this segment, as the Heels missed more layups while Elon converted on the other end. In fact, the Phoenix cut the margin to 5 points at 69-64 with 8:27 left after a 9-0 run. Elon kept the ball after a foul on UNC and scored on a driving layup cutting it to 3.
TV TO – UNC 80, Elon 71 with 3:29 left
Cadeau 15 pts, 8 assists, 4 rebs
Davis 19 pts, 7 rebs, 6 assists
Trimble 12 pts, 1 reb, 3 assists
JWash 8 pts, 4 rebs, 1 assist
Withers 10 pts, 10 rebs, 1 assist
Powell 5 pts, Jackson 5 pts, Lubin 4 pts, Tyson 2 pts
Notes: Elon’s run reached 14-0 (in a span of 4:10) and a 71-69 lead with 6:48 left. But Davis converted tying the game, Withers blocked a shot on the other end leading to a Davis 3 and a 74-71 UNC lead as Elon called timeout.
Last 3:29 – Final: UNC
The Heels continued pulling away finishing with a 3-pointer by Seth Trimble giving him a career-high 15 points.
