How It Happened: Heels Pull Away From Elon 90-76

CHAPEL HILL – Not all openers are easy, even when facing a team picked to finish 12th in the CAA, but that was the case for No. 9 North Carolina on Monday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels’ bouts of impressive spurts coupled with poor defense and struggles against Elon’s zone, and perhaps a drop in intensity sprinkled in, is why they found themselves trailing with 6:48 remaining.

But reigning ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis took over scoring 10 of UNC’s next 16 points as the Tar Heels took control of the game salting away the Phoenix, 90-76, in the season opener for both teams.

Davis led UNC with 24 points as three other Heels were in double figures. Jae’Lyn Withers had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

UNC is 1-0 and plays at Kansas on Friday night.