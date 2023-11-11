CHAPEL HILL- North Carolina kept possession of the Victory Bell as they defeated the Duke Blue Devils 47-45 in double overtime on Saturday night in Kenan Stadium. Statistically, Carolina was led by its dynamic back field of quarterback Drake Maye and running back Omarion Hampton. Maye went 28-for-43 for 342 touchdowns and one interception. Maye also ran the ball 12 times for just 22 yards but had two rushing touchdowns. Hampton continued his excellent sophomore campaign carrying the ball 31 times for 169 yards and a touchdown. With the win, UNC improves to 8-2 on the season (4-2 ACC), while Duke falls to 6-4 (3-3 ACC). Mack Brown won his 13th consecutive game against the Blue Devils, and this is how it happened:

1st Quarter

*Score: UNC10, Duke 0 *Passing: 8-for-9, for 90 yards *Leading receiver: Tez Walker 2 catch for 48 yards *Rushing: Omarion Hampton rushed eight times for 54-yards. Carolina’s first drive quarterback Drake Maye scored his seventh rushing touchdown of the season, to cap off a ten-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Defensive leaders: Kamion Rucker and Cedric Gray led the defense with three tackles. Notes: *In this quarter, Omarion Hampton achieved 852 yards in seven home games, the second most at Kenan Stadium *UNC’s defense allowed two first downs in the quarter, while Carolina’s offense moved the chains eight times.

2nd Quarter

Score: UNC 6, Duke-14 *Passing: 3-for-9, for 90 yards and an interception. *Leading receiver: In the quarter, Tez Walker had a field-flipping, 46-yard catch that set up Carolina for its last field goal of the half. *Rushing: Omarion Hampton rushed 8 times for 41 yards in the second quarter, but it appeared UNC failed to give him the ball consistently in the red-zone, leading to three field goals. *Defensive leaders: Cedric Gray led the Tar Heels with four tackles during the quarter. Notes: UNC’s offense not finishing drives with touchdowns has allowed the Blue Devils to stick around with the Tar Heels despite an inferior offense. UNC had about a ten minute stretch in the quarter where it ran one offensive play, which was an interception. *Kicker Noah Burnette was 3-for-3 on field goals *Drake Maye threw his sixth interception of the season. The turnover set up Duke for a quick touchdown drive that gave the Devils a 14-13 lead. *UNC out-gained Duke 280-126 in the first half. Halftime score: UNC 16, Duke 14

Halftime Box

3rd Quarter

*Score: UNC 3, Duke 0 *Passing: 7-for-10, for 50 yards *Leading receiver: Tez Walker 2 catches for 16yards. J.J. Jones also made a clutch catch on 4th-and-5 while Maye was in the grasp of the defender *Rushing: UNC averaged 6.2 yards per carry. Hampton ran for 42 yards during the quarter *Defensive leaders: Kamion Rucker got consistent pressure, forcing a fumble that was later overturned to an incomplete pass. *Notes: *Omarion Hampton reached the 100-yard mark for the 5th consecutive games, the feat has only been accomplished at UNC for the sixth time. *Duke forced another UNC field goal in its opening drive of the half when the Tar Heels failed to give Hampton the ball in the red-zone once again. *UNC’s defense allowed only 16 yards in the quarter, while UNC gained 95 yards. *At the end of the third UNC ran 23 more plays than Duke Score UNC 19, Duke 15



4th Quarter

4th quarter *Score:UNC 17, Duke 22 *Passing: 9-for-13, for 103. yards *Leading receiver: Bryson Nesbit had two clutch catches one that he had to wrestle away from a Duke defender, and the other for a go ahead touchdown on the last drive. *Rushing: UNC only averaged 2.3 yards per carry in the quarter. *Notes: *UNC didn’t punt the ball until the fourth quarter. *An onside kick with Duke down 26-19 gave the Devils a possession with good field position, which led to the go ahead touchdown. *Bryson Nesbit caught a go-ahead touchdown in the corner of the end zone with 1:55 remaining. *This the 8th consecutive game Maye has thrown a touchdown this season. *Duke had more yards in the fourth quarter than it did the first three quarters. *After allowing Duke to take the lead back, Burnette made a 43-yard field goal to tie the game as the game clock expired Score UNC 36, Duke 36

1st Overtime

Overtime 1: *Carolina’s defense forced a Duke field goal after forcing a three-and-out. *On UNC’s overtime possession Duke forced UNC to kick a field goal to tie the game and sent the game to another overtime



2nd Overtime