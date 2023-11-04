CHAPEL HILL:North Carolina managed to find its way back to the win column Saturday afternoon when the upset-minded Campbell Fighting Camels came into Kenan Stadium, as the Tar Heels pulled away for a 59-7 victory. Carolina was led by running back Omarion Hampton, who rushed 15 times for 144 yards, and two touchdowns. Quarterback Drake Maye went 16-for-23 for 244-yards and four touchdowns. UNC improved to 7-2 on the season while the Camels dropped to 4-5. Carolina had lost its previous two games. UNC turned a shaky first half into a dominant second half performance and led to a lopsided win, and this is how it happened:

1st Quarter

*Quarter Score:UNC 7- Campbell 7: *UNC Passing: 3-for-6, for 28 yards, 1 TD *Tez Walker 1 catch for 10 yards, a TD *Rushing: Omarion Hampton rushed four times for 23-yards. He also had a 75-yard carry called back due to a holding call, on guard Willie Lampkin. *Defensive leaders: Kamion Rucker and Beau Atkinson split a sack in the quarter *Notes: UNC got off to a slow start on both sides of the ball. Campbell consistently moved the ball gaining 109 yards to Carolina’s 85 in the quarter, continuing the Heels’ defensive woes that have plagued them in recent weeks. *This game marks just the third time this season UNC has allowed a first quarter touchdown *UNC allowed a 38-yard kickoff return *UNC’s defense allowed a touchdown and 3rd-and-goal from the 19-yard line.

2nd Quarter

*Quarter Score: UNC 21, Campbell 0. *Passing: 7-for-10, for 102 yards, a TD. *J.J. Jones caught two passes for 22 yards. Tez Walker got his second receiving touchdown of the game on a 31-yard reception. Bryson Nesbit also caught three passes for 43 yards in the period *Hampton rushed eight times for 99 yards and 2 TDs. (123 for the game, 2 TDs, passed the 1,000-yard mark for the season) *Defensively, Cedric Gray gained a sack during the quarter *Notes: Despite committing six penalties for 50-yards, Campbell kept the game relatively close through the first half until some late UNC scores. *UNC finished the half on a 21-0 run to break the game open before the half. *Only four Tar Heels caught a pass for positive yards in the first half. *Campbell dominated time of possession (18:31-11:29) Halftime score: UNC 28, Campbell 7

3rd Quarter

*Quarter Score UNC 17, Campbell 0 *UNC only rushed for 22- yards on six attempts in the quarter. *Cornerback Marcus Allen got his first career interception. *Drake Maye tied T.J. Yates for 5th in school history with 58 touchdown passes. *Quarterback Connor Harrell completed his first pass of the season to receiver Andre Greene Jr. *Wide receiver Doc Chapman caught two passes for 50-yards, one of which was a 45-yarder Tight end John Copenhaver scored a touchdown on a 25-yard reception. J.J. Jones caught his first touchdown catch of the season on a 21-yard reception. * UNC out-gained Campbell 154-46 *UNC’s defense only allowed 49 yards in the quarterNoah Burnette made a 43-yard field goal to make him 12-for-13 on the year. *UNC earned three sacks during the quarter by Cedric Gray, Des Evans and Amare Campbell Score after three: UNC 45, Campbell 7.

4th Quarter