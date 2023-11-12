How It Happened: UNC 90, Lehigh 68
CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina picked up its second win of the 2023-24 season with a 90-68 win over Lehigh in the Dean Smith Center on Sundary afternoon.
UNC was led by Armando Bacot and RJ Davis, who scored 22 points each. Bacot also grabbed 20 rebound and did it all in just 26 minutes.
Hubert Davis improved his record at the Smith Center to 29-5 in his short career, and this is how it happened:
1st Half
TV TO – UNC 9, Lehigh 6 with 15:38 left in the half
UNC 3-9 FGs (1-3 from 3)
Lehigh 2-7 FGs (0-2 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 7-4 (3-1 OR)
2nd chance pts – UNC 2-0
Davis 5 pts, Ryan 2 (FTs), Ingram 2
UNC 1-for-4 on layups
*Carolina got off to a slow start offensively going 3-for-9 from the field, but made up for it with good defense. UNC first defensive possession ended with a steal.
*During the segment the Tar Heels were led by RJ Davis who it a three and a pull up jumper, Harrison Ingram had the Heels only other field goal with a driving layup.
*Elliot Cadeau was the first sub for the Tar Heels
TV TO – UNC 17, Lehigh 14 with 11:49 left in the half
UNC 7-15 FGs (1-5 from 3)
Lehigh 5-14 FGs (2-7 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 11-7 (3-1 OR)
Assists – Lehigh 3-2
TOs – UNC 2-1
Pts off TOs – Lehigh 4-0
Pts in paint – UNC 6-2
*During the second segment, UNC and Lehigh tied each other in scoring eight points each.
*Jalen Washington subbed in for Armando Bacot.
*Harrison Ingram got the scoring started with a layup.
*Lehigh made its first two threes to stay close
*Lehigh baited Cadeau into taking threes by sagging off of him, and he missed badly twice, on the third attempt, however, Cadeau took a dribble in and knocked down the shot.
*Withers made a nice driving layup from the top of the key.
TV TO – UNC 25, Lehigh 15 with 7:23 left in the half
UNC 10-23 FGs (1-6 from 3)
Lehigh 5-21 FGs (2-10 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 21-10 (5-1 OR)
2ndchance pt s- UNC 5-0
Pts in paint – UNC 12-2
Fast break pts – UNC 2-0
Bench pts – UNC 6-1
*UNC opened up its previous narrow margin to a 10-point lead during this segment, outscoring Lehigh 8-1.
*Cadeau with an impressive finish through contact
*Armando Bacot had two and-1 finishes in the segment, Bacot got his 10th rebound with 9:27 remaining in the first half. Bacot was also very active defensively protecting the rim, forcing Lehigh to go 1-for-6 on layup attempts.
TV TO – UNC 35, Lehigh 23 with 3:56 left in the half
UNC 14-30 FGs (3-9 from 3)
Lehigh 8-27 FGs (4-12 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 23-14 (5-2 OR)
Assists – Lehigh 6-5
TOs – UNC 4-3
Pts off TOs – UNC 5-4
Pts in paint – UNC 14-4
Fast break pts – UNC 7-0
Blocks – 1-1
Steals – UNC 3-2
Davis 13 pts, Ingram 6, Bacot 6, Ryan 4, Cadeau 4, Withers 2
UNC outscored Lehigh 10-8
*Carolina was led by RJ Davis during this segment, Davis went on a 6-0 run by himself, hitting two consecutive threes, forcing a Lehigh timeout. Soon after, Davis got a steal that led to a Harrison Ingram Layup
Last four minutes of the half
Halftime: UNC 43, Lehigh 34
UNC 16-36 FGs (3-9 from 3)
Lehigh 12-35 FGs (7-18 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 23-14 (5-2 OR)
Assists –UNC 9-6
TOs – 5-5
Pts off TOs – 7-7
Pts in paint – UNC 18-6
Fast break pts – UNC 7-0
*The Mountain Hawks scored six straight points during the segment before two Bacot free throws stopped the drought.
*Withers continued to provide energy for the Heels.
*Bacot finished the first half with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
2nd Half
TV TO – UNC 51, Lehigh 43 with 15:04 left
This half....UNC 3-10 FGs (0-3 from 3)
Lehigh 4-8 FGs (1-3 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 9-2
Game…UNC 19-46 FGs (3-12 from 3)
Lehigh 16-43 FGs (8-21 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 36-20 (OR 11-3)
2nd chance pts – UNC 10-0
Pts in paint – UNC 22-8
Bench pts – Lehigh 17-8
Layups – UNC 8-16 / Lehigh 2-10
UNC 24 scores on 45 possessions
Lehigh 18 scores on 46 possessions
*Carolina got off to a slow start in the second half, shooting 3-for-10 from the field.
*During the segment the Tar Heels were led by RJ Davis and Armando Bacot provided all of the scoring for the Heels.
TV TO – UNC 57, Lehigh 50 with 11:55 left
This half...UNC 4-13 FGs (0-4 from 3)
Lehigh 7-13 FGs (2-4 from 3)
Game…UNC 20-49 FGs (3-13 from 3)
Lehigh 19-48 FGs (9-33 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 38-23 (11-4 OR)
2nd chance pts – UNC 12-0
Pts in paint – UNC 24-10
Fast break – UNC 7-3
Blocks – Lehigh 2-1
Steals – UNC 7-5
Bacot 18 pts, 16 rebs; Davis 18 pts
*During the second segment, Lehigh cut Carolina’s lead down to three* Free throws played a big part in keeping UNC a float offensively.
*Carolina went 2:40 without a field goal
*Two RJ Davis free throws stopped the bleeding
TV TO – UNC 69, Lehigh 54 with 7:21 left
UNC 25-55 FGs (4-15 from 3)
Lehigh 21-55 FGs (9-24 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 41-25 (11-5 OR)
2nd chance pts – UNC 12-0
Assists – Lehigh 11-8
TOs – Lehigh 9-8
Pts off TOs – Lehigh 14-11
Bench pts – Lehigh 21-13
Pts in paint – UNC 28-14
Fast break pts – UNC 10-3
UNC 33 scores on 56 possessions
Lehigh 23 scores on 56 possessions
*Carolina made three of its first three field goals during the segment getting its lead back to 10 before forcing a Lehigh timeout.
*Ingram contributed five straight points to start the Heels momentum
*The line up of Davis, Cadeau, Ingram, Withers and Bacot was the line up that sparked the run of UNC.
TV TO – UNC 80, Lehigh 59
UNC on 27-9 run since it was 53-50 with 13:25 left
Bacot with 22 pts & 20 rebs (That’s his 7th career 20-20 game)
Davis 22 pts (3-for-6 from 3)
Ingram 14 pts, 7 rebs
UNC 36 pts in paint / Lehigh 16
UNC just 4-for-15 from 3
*UNC essentially put the game away during this segment.
*UNC capped off a 24-6 run
*Bacot got the scoring off for UNC in this segment with four straight point. He also picked up his 20th rebound, marking his seventh career 20-point, 20 -rebound game.
*UNC also got minutes from Seth Trimble during this stretch, showing off his athleticism in transition.
Last four min
End of Game
UNC 90 Lehigh 68
*Hubert Davis used this segment to get some key reserves some competitive minutes, which could be beneficial in more meaningful games.