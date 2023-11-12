Hubert Davis improved his record at the Smith Center to 29-5 in his short career, and this is how it happened:

UNC was led by Armando Bacot and RJ Davis, who scored 22 points each. Bacot also grabbed 20 rebound and did it all in just 26 minutes.

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina picked up its second win of the 2023-24 season with a 90-68 win over Lehigh in the Dean Smith Center on Sundary afternoon.

TV TO – UNC 9, Lehigh 6 with 15:38 left in the half

UNC 3-9 FGs (1-3 from 3)

Lehigh 2-7 FGs (0-2 from 3)

Rebs – UNC 7-4 (3-1 OR)

2nd chance pts – UNC 2-0

Davis 5 pts, Ryan 2 (FTs), Ingram 2

UNC 1-for-4 on layups

*Carolina got off to a slow start offensively going 3-for-9 from the field, but made up for it with good defense. UNC first defensive possession ended with a steal.

*During the segment the Tar Heels were led by RJ Davis who it a three and a pull up jumper, Harrison Ingram had the Heels only other field goal with a driving layup.

*Elliot Cadeau was the first sub for the Tar Heels





TV TO – UNC 17, Lehigh 14 with 11:49 left in the half

UNC 7-15 FGs (1-5 from 3)

Lehigh 5-14 FGs (2-7 from 3)

Rebs – UNC 11-7 (3-1 OR)

Assists – Lehigh 3-2

TOs – UNC 2-1

Pts off TOs – Lehigh 4-0

Pts in paint – UNC 6-2

*During the second segment, UNC and Lehigh tied each other in scoring eight points each.

*Jalen Washington subbed in for Armando Bacot.

*Harrison Ingram got the scoring started with a layup.

*Lehigh made its first two threes to stay close

*Lehigh baited Cadeau into taking threes by sagging off of him, and he missed badly twice, on the third attempt, however, Cadeau took a dribble in and knocked down the shot.

*Withers made a nice driving layup from the top of the key.





TV TO – UNC 25, Lehigh 15 with 7:23 left in the half

UNC 10-23 FGs (1-6 from 3)

Lehigh 5-21 FGs (2-10 from 3)

Rebs – UNC 21-10 (5-1 OR)

2ndchance pt s- UNC 5-0

Pts in paint – UNC 12-2

Fast break pts – UNC 2-0

Bench pts – UNC 6-1

*UNC opened up its previous narrow margin to a 10-point lead during this segment, outscoring Lehigh 8-1.

*Cadeau with an impressive finish through contact

*Armando Bacot had two and-1 finishes in the segment, Bacot got his 10th rebound with 9:27 remaining in the first half. Bacot was also very active defensively protecting the rim, forcing Lehigh to go 1-for-6 on layup attempts.





TV TO – UNC 35, Lehigh 23 with 3:56 left in the half

UNC 14-30 FGs (3-9 from 3)

Lehigh 8-27 FGs (4-12 from 3)

Rebs – UNC 23-14 (5-2 OR)

Assists – Lehigh 6-5

TOs – UNC 4-3

Pts off TOs – UNC 5-4

Pts in paint – UNC 14-4

Fast break pts – UNC 7-0

Blocks – 1-1

Steals – UNC 3-2

Davis 13 pts, Ingram 6, Bacot 6, Ryan 4, Cadeau 4, Withers 2

UNC outscored Lehigh 10-8

*Carolina was led by RJ Davis during this segment, Davis went on a 6-0 run by himself, hitting two consecutive threes, forcing a Lehigh timeout. Soon after, Davis got a steal that led to a Harrison Ingram Layup





Last four minutes of the half

Halftime: UNC 43, Lehigh 34

UNC 16-36 FGs (3-9 from 3)

Lehigh 12-35 FGs (7-18 from 3)

Rebs – UNC 23-14 (5-2 OR)

Assists –UNC 9-6

TOs – 5-5

Pts off TOs – 7-7

Pts in paint – UNC 18-6

Fast break pts – UNC 7-0

*The Mountain Hawks scored six straight points during the segment before two Bacot free throws stopped the drought.

*Withers continued to provide energy for the Heels.

*Bacot finished the first half with 12 points and 12 rebounds.



