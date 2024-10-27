Hubert Davis Discusses His Team's Exhibition Win Over JC Smith

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 127-63 victory over Joohnson C. Smith in an exhibition game Sunday afternoon at the Smith Center.

Seven Tar Heels scored in double figures paced by freshman Ian Jackson’s 21 points. Vanderbilt transfer Ven-Allen Lubin totaled 18 points and 12 rebounds, RJ Davis and Seth Trimble added 15 point each, Elliot Cadeau and Jalen Washington added 12 each and Cade Tyson finished with 10.

UNC opens its season Nov. 4 at home against Elon.