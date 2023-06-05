MEMPHIS, TN - North Carolina offered Caleb Wilson on May 4. We got our first opportunity to watch and speak with him since then when the EYBL was recently in Memphis.

Wilson is highly touted. The No.8 ranked player in the class of 2025 has that look of a blue blooded type of prospect. He has offers from Alabama, Cincinnati, Cleveland State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Missouri, SMU, Stanford, and UCF, and Xavier.

Wilson played up an age group this spring with the Georgia Stars 17U squad of the EYBL. He averaged 14.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. He shot 38.7% overall which included 48% from two-point territory and 17.5% from three. He was a 67.4% foul shooter. He also had five double-doubles in 17 games.