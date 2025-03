CHARLOTTE - North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 74-71 loss to Duke on Friday in the Spectrum Center. RJ Davis was alongside Davis in his postgame press conference.

Ven-Allen Lubin notched his third-straight double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Elliot Cadeau scored 15 points with three made 3's in the defeat.

UNC falls to 22-13 and will await its NCAA Tournament fate.