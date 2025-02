CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 97-73 win over Syracuse on Wednesday night inside the Smith Center.

It marked the Tar Heels' second consecutive win and third straight victory at home.

RJ Davis led UNC with 21 points and three other Tar Heels scored in double figures.

North improved to 16-11 overall and 9-6 in ACC play.