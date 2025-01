CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following the Tar Heels’ 82-67 victory over SMU on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels led by 15 points at halftime and by as many as 25 points with 12 minutes to go in the contest.

RJ Davis led UNC with 26 points while Ian Jackson had 18 points and Drake Powell totaled 17 points.

UNC improved to 10-6 overall and 3-1 in the ACC while the Mustangs dropped to 11-5 and 2-2.