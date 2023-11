North Carolina has a humongous recruiting weekend as many of the top in-state prospects are coming to Chapel Hill to take in the big rivalry game between the Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils.

Fifteen of the 27 class of 2024 commitments are expected to be in for the game as well as two of the three class of 2025 commitments. This will allow the commits to continue the bonding with their future teammates in one final outing.

Also, with a large contingent of commitments here for the big in-state game with Duke, there will be several top players on hand from the 2025 and 2025 classes.