Ian Jackson took his highly anticipated official visit to North Carolina over the weekend. It comes just days before the Early Signing Period begins on Wednesday, as well as his high school season, which kicks off roughly 24 hours later.

There has been buzz that Rick Pitino at St. John's has been lurking. Jackson spoke with Tar Heel Illustrated on Sunday night just hours after returning home to the Bronx, and he gave no indications nor any signals that he is looking elsewhere.

The explosive guard, and ninth-ranked player in the 2024 class, seemed to enjoy his time, and to paraphrase, he added that North Carolina has checked off every box.

Jackson gave us an exclusive of everything every Tar Heel fan wants to know before the opportunity arrives to put his name on the dotted line:

