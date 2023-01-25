North Carolina hosted several class of 2024 prospects this past weekend. Offensive lineman Desmond Jackson, a 6-foot-5, 290-pounder from West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, NC, has been to Chapel Hill numerous times including Saturday.

Jackson was offered by the Tar Heels this fall and also has offers from Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, James Madison, Liberty, Louisville, and NC State.

THI caught up with Jackson to get an update on his visit to UNC: