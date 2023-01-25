In-State Class Of 2024 OL Discusses UNC Visit
North Carolina hosted several class of 2024 prospects this past weekend. Offensive lineman Desmond Jackson, a 6-foot-5, 290-pounder from West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, NC, has been to Chapel Hill numerous times including Saturday.
Jackson was offered by the Tar Heels this fall and also has offers from Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, James Madison, Liberty, Louisville, and NC State.
THI caught up with Jackson to get an update on his visit to UNC:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news