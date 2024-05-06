Jaire Richburg is a 3-star 6-foot-3, 185-pound class of 2026 wide receiver who attends West Forsyth High School in Kernersville, NC, who is also ranked the No. 18 overall prospect in the state who North Carolina. He is also one of North Carolina’s targets since the Tar Heels offered him in January.

Since Carolina tendered Richburg, the Tar Heels have been active in their recruitment of him. With 14 others also offering, UNC should be well-positioned with the rising junior.

Speedy and rangy, Richburg recorded 42 receptions for 589 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023 (14 yards per catch) while running routes for rising senior quarterback teammate Bryce Baker, who is committed to play for head coach Mack Brown and Carolina.

Along with Baker, who regularly visits Chapel Hill, Richburg was there on April 3 and May 2.

UNC wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway has an outstanding reputation, especially with all of the regular starters in his group that have finished their college careers at Carolina have gone onto the NFL, including Tez Walker, a recent fourth-round selection by the Baltimore Ravens,

better feel for his abilities at the position, all while the Carolina assistant established value for himself and his program with the prospect by making the trip.

The pitch was made to Richburg using that success as one of the tools

“It just shows that they really care and want me, and I’m just continuing to build my relationship with Galloway,” Richburg told THI.

Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Maryland, Penn State, South Carolina, and West Virginia are among some of the big-name, Power Four programs in the running for the services of the athlete, but THI readers should especially be on the lookout for three possible UNC competitors: NC State, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest, all programs whom Richburg also listed as ‘warm.’

Richburg talked about all things UNC in a lengthy conversation with THI. Here is our full interview with him: