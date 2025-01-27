Weekly Offer Sheet (Jan. 20-26)

The North Carolina coaching staff took part in another busy week on the recruiting trail, from hosting more than 20 prospects in Chapel Hill to extending north of 40 offers.
A majority of UNC's offers were from the 2026 class, while one was extended to a 2025 prospect and eight were dispersed among the 2027 and 2028 classes.
Below is each offer from January 20-26:
Class of 2025
Class of 2026
Wide Receiver Giulio Banchero (Seattle, Washington)
Running Back Phoenix Donghia (Palm Beach Gardens, Florida)
Class of 2027
ATH Maleek Miller (Columbia, South Carolina)