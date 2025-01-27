Published Jan 27, 2025
Weekly Offer Sheet (Jan. 20-26)
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

The North Carolina coaching staff took part in another busy week on the recruiting trail, from hosting more than 20 prospects in Chapel Hill to extending north of 40 offers.

A majority of UNC's offers were from the 2026 class, while one was extended to a 2025 prospect and eight were dispersed among the 2027 and 2028 classes.

Below is each offer from January 20-26:

Class of 2025

Class of 2026

Wide Receiver Giulio Banchero (Seattle, Washington)

Running Back Phoenix Donghia (Palm Beach Gardens, Florida)

Class of 2027

ATH Maleek Miller (Columbia, South Carolina)

Class of 2028