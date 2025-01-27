UNC Flips 2025 LB Jake Bauer

North Carolina has flipped another class of 2025 football prospect, as 2-star linebacker Jake Bauer has switched his commitment from the United State Naval Academy to UNC, he announced on X on Monday afternoon.

Bauer, who is 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, and attends Malvern (PA) Prep, was at UNC over the weekend meeting with coaches and checking out the program, plus attending the Tar Heels’ basketball game, and decided that is where he wants to be.

He signed with Navy last month and will get out of his NLI.

Among the other schools that have offered Bauer are both West Point and the Air Force Academy, Boston College, Pittsburgh, and five Ivy League schools.