In The End, Heels Just Didn't Want To Go Home

FORT WORTH, TX – North Carolina didn’t want to go home. It was that simple.

The Tar Heels had just watched defending national champion Baylor storm back from a 25-point deficit over the final 10:08 of regulation, and with Dickies Arena on fire and the Heels having just fully melted down, the outcome appeared inevitable.

Brady Manek, who scored 17 points over the first 9:52 of the second half, was ejected for a controversial flagrant two foul. Caleb Love fouled out with 6:15 left, and Armando Bacot found a way to make it through regulation with four fouls.

The Bears were supposed to complete their improbable comeback, which would have been the biggest blown lead in a defeat in UNC history. But it didn’t happen. The patchwork Tar Heels bound together and prevailed, escaping with a 93-86 victory in overtime, earning the program its 35th trip to the Sweet 16.

“I didn't want to go home,” Sophomore guard RJ Davis said. “I mean, there was no time to be tired. When we was going to go to overtime, I knew what was at stake. And we all wanted to win.”

Davis became the first player in UNC history to have 10-plus assists in one NCAA Tournament game and score 30 points in the next. His want was there from the opening tip. He scored Carolina’s first eight points and got the team into an amazing groove as it built what appeared to be an insurmountable lead.

Only that it wasn’t.