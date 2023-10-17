CHAPEL HILL – It didn’t take long for Harrison Ingram to have his welcome-to-UNC-Basketball wow moment.

It happened right after he arrived, and it was unlike anything he’d experienced at Stanford, where he played two seasons before transferring last spring to North Carolina.

“Everything you think it’s like, it’s like that times it by five,” Ingram said about the status that comes with being a Tar Heels basketball player.

“My first day here, we go to Chick-fil-A. The workers knew who we were; that was my first day, I’d just gotten here. Workers knew who we were, they gave us food, asked us for pictures. It was crazy.”

It wasn’t even in Chapel Hill, but nearby Carboro. Still, Ingram said getting noticed when out and about in Palo Alto, CA, or in the metropolis of San Jose was simply a no-go.

“No, not once,” he said, smiling.

Odds are pretty good, as UNC’s season arrives in less than three weeks, people in the Old North State will more easily recognize the 6-foot-7 forward from Dallas in the coming months.

He likely will start for Hubert Davis, as Ingram brings a blended game to the floor that includes three-level scoring (drive, pull-up, and perimeter), passing, and he moves in a manner that allows freedom for teammates.

A McDonald’s All-American in high school, Ingram chose Stanford over UNC, and spent two seasons with the Cardinal. He was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year averaging 10.5 points 6.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game in the 2021-22 campaign. The numbers were pretty much the same as a sophomore, including shooting 31.9 percent from the perimeter.