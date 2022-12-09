“Today, I’m expecting him to do even more today,” said Davis, whose presser took place before practice began. “There is a chance he could play tomorrow; it just depends on how he feels. But he is trending in the right direction.”

Davis wasn’t willing to commit to Bacot playing, but the Preseason ACC Player of the Year took a step forward Thursday, fueling confidence from his head coach.

During Davis’ press conference at the Smith Center, he was asked about Bacot, who missed UNC’s loss at Virginia Tech last Sunday after suffering a bruised shoulder in a loss at Indiana four days earlier.

Davis said Bacot’s reps in practice were slated to increase during Friday’s practice, and “if it continues to go up, I’m going under the assumption that he will play.”

Bacot is averaging 16.1 points and 11.1 rebounds per contest, and is fourth all-time on UNC’s career rebounding list, and is just eight boards from being third. Thursday was the first time Bacot practiced since the sustaining the injury on Nov. 30.

The long-awaited debut of freshman forward Jalen Washington could take place Saturday. The 6-foot-9 Indiana native has spent the last 17 months overcoming a serious knee injury and working to get ready for game action.

UNC has taken the slow, cautious route with Washington, and game number 10 for the Tar Heels could be game number one for the skilled big man.

“There is a chance for Jalen to get a chance to be out there,” Davis said. “He has been a full-go in practice this entire week. I think the biggest thing for him is conditioning.

“But in terms of basketball, he’s ready to go and I wouldn’t be surprised if Jalen goes into the game tomorrow afternoon.”

D’Marco Dunn had earned a spot in Carolina’s rotation through the first eight games before breaking his hand in practice last weekend. As a result, Dunn missed the game at Virginia Tech.

“It was a real big blow to not have D’Marco…,” Davis said. He also said the broken bone occurred when Dunn banged into Beau Maye in practice the day before the Virginia Tech game. “It’s just really unfortunate because he was playing really well.”

Dunn is averaging 2.8 points and 10.3 minutes per game. The sophomore guard might return before the Tar Heels jump into the bulk of ACC play.

“Right now, it looks like he could be back by the end of this month,” Davis said.

The Tar Heels and Yellow Jackets tip Saturday at 3:15 and the game will air on ESPN.