The third chapter of North Carolina’s 2023 football season resulted in the Tar Heels beating a second Power 5 opponent on the campaign, as the Tar Heels improved to 3-0.

The Heels shut down Minnesota in the second half and pulled away for a 31-13 victory Saturday at Kenan Stadium on the strength of 414 passing yards by Drake Maye and 15 catches with 165 yards by receiver Nate McCollum.

Defensively, Armani Chatman registered three PBUs and had an interception pacing a defense that has allowed an average of 19 points per game in regulation thus far.

As we do following every UNC game, here is a breakdown of the Tar Heels’ defensive performance Saturday: