CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – It wasn’t exactly pretty from an offensive standpoint, but North Carolina more than took care of business Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena

The Tar Heels converted only six shots from the field in the second half and 16 on the afternoon, yet still pulled out a 54-44 victory over Virginia.

The win ended the longest road losing streak to an opponent in Carolina history, snapping an eight-game skid that spanned the last 12 years. And with Duke losing at Wake Forest, it also put the Tar Heels in sole possession of first place in the ACC with a 13-3 league mark. UNC is 21-6 overall.

The Tar Heels led by 10 points at halftime, and the margin was cut to five at 47-42 late, but the Heels outscored the Cavaliers,7-2, to close them out and get the victory.

Cormac Ryan led UNC with 18 points following by 12 from RJ Davis, and from Armando Bacot, who also grabbed 13 rebounds in 26 minutes of play.

UVA fell to 20-8 and 11-6.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits inside the game: