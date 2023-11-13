North Carolina defeated rival Duke for the fifth consecutive season with a 47-45 double-overtime victory Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels led 26-14 with 10 minutes left in regulation, but needed Noah Burnette’s 43-yard field goal as regulation ended to send the game into overtime. Burnette hit another of his six field goals to force a second OT, where Drake Maye scored the go-ahead touchdown, and then found John Copenhaver for a 2-point conversion.

Alijah Huzzie’s PBU on Duke’s conversion attempt ended the game.

Carolina improved to 8-2 overall and 4-2 in the ACC. The Blue Devils dropped to 6-4 and 3-3.

As we do following every UNC game, here is a breakdown of the Tar Heels’ defensive performance Saturday:

Note: Many stats and all grades are courtesy of PFF.