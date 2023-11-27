There wasn’t any fast-moving start to North Carolina’s offense Saturday night at NC State, and partly as a result, the Tar Heels dug a huge hole they couldn’t climb out of in a 39-20 loss to the Wolfpack.

UNC ran 16 plays on its first five possessions, four times going three-and-out, and another time losing the ball on the fourth play.

Quarterback Drake Maye did not complete a pass until three minutes into the second quarter, Omarion Hampton ran for 28 yards, and the Tar Heels were held to a season-low point total, equaling its output a week earlier in a loss at Clemson.

Carolina finished the regular season 8-4 overall, 4-4 in the ACC and in seventh place in the standings. The Wolfpack finished at 9-3 and 6-2.

As we do following every UNC game, here is a breakdown of the Tar Heels’ offensive performance Saturday:

Note: Many stats and all grades are courtesy of PFF.