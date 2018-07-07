Intro: 2020 WR Devin Smith
Class of 2020 athlete Devin Smith is an athletic two-way player with a lot of upside.
The 5-10, 185-pound rising junior from Durham, NC, lined up at wide receiver and strong safety last season for the Southern Durham Spartans. However, Smith projects as a wide receiver at the next level due his 4.5 speed and reliable hands. On the offensive side of the ball, he registered 41 catches for 539 yards and 10 touchdowns.
As his junior year approaches, Smith’s recruitment is beginning to generate some traction, as North Carolina, among others, is showing increasing interest.
“I’ve been in constant contact with Coach (Chad) Scott,” Smith told THI. “When he came to my school and watched my film he put me on the watch list for 2020 as well as watched me practice the same day. He said that the staff was pleased at what they saw and they’re just waiting until I become a official junior in the fall so they can finally take this recruiting process to the next level.”
A 2018 Freak Show participant, Smith left Chapel Hill pleased with his performance and confident he can use the knowledge acquired to elevate his game.
“The Freak show was a great experience,” he said. “I learned a lot of new things that I can use for the next two years of my High School football career. The coaches and the NFL alumni that were there were full of energy and knowledge.”
With a junior day visit and Fedora’s Freak Show under his belt, Smith says he is high on the Tar Heels and their program’s tradition.
“When I went to visit UNC for their Junior Day, they really had me hooked with their facilities and how hard they are on the athletes about getting their education,” Smith said. “Coach Fedora’s Freak Show showed me what the life of a Tar Heel football player is truly like. It’s fun, competitive, and it builds character.
“Overall, it’s just an all-around great university to attend, especially for an athlete. UNC is at the top of my list.”
Smith was also invited to camp at Clemson, Wake Forest and Duke along with some non-Power 5 programs. He doesn’t have any offers but says he’s been in contact with those programs heavily as well as some FCS programs.
