Class of 2020 athlete Devin Smith is an athletic two-way player with a lot of upside.

The 5-10, 185-pound rising junior from Durham, NC, lined up at wide receiver and strong safety last season for the Southern Durham Spartans. However, Smith projects as a wide receiver at the next level due his 4.5 speed and reliable hands. On the offensive side of the ball, he registered 41 catches for 539 yards and 10 touchdowns.

As his junior year approaches, Smith’s recruitment is beginning to generate some traction, as North Carolina, among others, is showing increasing interest.

“I’ve been in constant contact with Coach (Chad) Scott,” Smith told THI. “When he came to my school and watched my film he put me on the watch list for 2020 as well as watched me practice the same day. He said that the staff was pleased at what they saw and they’re just waiting until I become a official junior in the fall so they can finally take this recruiting process to the next level.”

A 2018 Freak Show participant, Smith left Chapel Hill pleased with his performance and confident he can use the knowledge acquired to elevate his game.