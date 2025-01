Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Head Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team's 102-96 victory over Boston College in overtime on Saturday inside the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels trailed 89-85 with 18 seconds remaining before forcing the extra session, where they outscored the Eagles 13-7.

RJ Davis scored a game-high 22 points, while Seth Trimble recorded his second career double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

UNC improved to 13-8 overall and 6-3 in the ACC.