The football program at North Carolina has always recruited well in its neighboring states, especially in Virginia. The coaching staff has stated that their recruiting footprint is basically from Washington, DC to Atlanta. GA.

Under Coach Mack Brown, the Tar Heels have signed 109 prospects, and 49 of those players are from the home state of North Carolina while 17 prospects each hail from Georgia and Virginia. When you add in South Carolina with six prospects, UNC has signed 89 players out of 106 from within its footprint for an 84 percent rating.

It's no secret that the Tar Heels hit Georgia hard because it is one of the top states in producing Division One football players and it has been a very fertile ground to the Tar Heels.

THI has been charting the offers that have been given out since January of 2023 and it seems like the footprint may be shifting more south to Florida and possibly west towards Tennessee.