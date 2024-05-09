HOOVER, AL - Rivals' National Basketball Recruiting Director Rob Cassidy watched Caleb Holt back in the winter at the Isle of Palms Classic.

At that time he wrote, "Saying it’s difficult to stop Holt when he decides he wants to drive to the basket is understating the point. The 6-foot-5 wing is as physical and quick off the dribble as any wing in the country and has a knack for finishing through contact. There’s not a more physically imposing wing in the 2026 class."

Everything he wrote is factually correct. We got our first look at him over the weekend at the Adidas 3SSB session just outside of Birmingham. We were blown away by his energy on both ends of the floor. He has that God-given athletic ability to take over the game with the ball in his hands, and then wreak havoc defensively because he is going to be quicker and stronger than anybody else on the perimeter.

Holt closed the session with a pair of 23-point outings over the five-game weekend. He averaged 18.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, and had multiple games with at least two steals.

He already has offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas State, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and UAB just to name a few, but you can bet your bottom dollar there will be plenty more to come.

Holt is just as outgoing off the court as on. He has been considered the next big thing since middle school, and therefore is very comfortable in the interview room. We found out everything there is to know in Hoover. There is plenty to like about Caleb Holt.