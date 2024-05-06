CHAPEL HILL – Any way to get off the field, right?

Even raising seemingly silly signs with the dollar symbol on them, assistant coaches and student managers jumping up and down screaming “Money Down!”

Bizarrely chaotic to some, absolutely necessary to Geoff Collins.

That’s how he sees it, with an assist from former Florida Coach Jim McElwain.

North Carolina football fans must brace themselves for what’s coming this fall, because that’s what they will see.

When the Tar Heels are on defense and opponents are facing third downs, multiple signs with a giant “$” on them and other emblems will soar into the air, often with whoever is holding them jumping up and down yelling, too. Perhaps even the public address announcer will get into the act. That was the case at Georgia Tech, where Collins was the head coach for almost four seasons before being terminated in the middle of the 2022 campaign.

Each time an opposing team playing at Tech had third down, the video board erupted with cartoonish dollar signs and “Money Down” bouncing around as the PA guys hollered into the microphone that it was third down and the money down.

“Third down, get off the field,” UNC safety Jakeen Harris said when asked what Money Down means.

Perhaps cheesy to some, Harris and the Tar Heels like it. They say it perfectly reflects those situations.

“It’s always money down,” he said. “Every time it’s third down, anytime I’m on the field, it’s money down. That’s the down to get off the field. That’s the down to make your money on.”

Getting off the field on third downs hasn’t been easy for UNC teams in recent years. Last year’s club was decent, sitting in the middle nationally ranked 60th in defensive third-down efficiency.