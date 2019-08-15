A frequent visitor to Chapel Hill in recent months, Conley was always comfortable around the program.

Conley picked the Tar Heels over Virginia Tech, South Carolina and Duke. He has also been offered by Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Tennessee, Louisville and N.C. State, among many others.

Ja’Qurious Conley , a 3-star class of 2020 safety who attends Northside High School in Jacksonville, NC, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he confirmed to THI and later announced on Twitter.

“UNC is where I felt at home,” he told THI. “I’m not even from North Carolina. I’m a Georgia boy. When I was at UNC before the staff change, it felt so depressing and then visiting after the whole change I just felt something different.

“I really like what UNC has to offer. I’m not a hype man and don’t really care for the hype of the schools. UNC isn’t selling the hype that other schools usually do. UNC is just the best choice for me academically.

Not only is Conley comfortable at Carolina, he sees a program headed in the right direction and it’s something he wants to be a part of.

“I feel that (UNC) Coach (Mack) Brown is going to turn UNC around as he already has some," Coney said. “(Assistant) Coach (Dre’) Bly is going to turn me into a better man and athlete.”

Conley is rated the No. 16 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina and the No. 37 player nationally at his position. He is UNC’s 23rd commitment for the class of 2020. He is the 12th instate commit.



