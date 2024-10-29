Sharpshooter Tyson Ready to Show Much More of His Game

CHAPEL HILL – Jae’Lyn Withers said in early October that Cade Tyson had not missed a 3-point shot in a few months.

He was only half-joking.

Tyson, of course, laughed when told what his teammate said.

“I’m glad that he doesn’t remember my misses because I do,” Tyson said.

Truth be told, the 6-foot-7 transfer from Belmont likely doesn’t recall too many either. He’s a sharpshooter, a designation bestowed upon him for justified reason. In two years of college, and more than five months with his new team, Tyson is known as a knock-down perimeter shooter.

Teammates’ eyes light up when asked about the Monroe, NC, native’s marksmanship from beyond the arc.

Stepping up from the Missouri Valley Conference to the ACC is considerable, as is learning to play with players the caliber of the Tar Heels. Longer and quicker defenders trying to limit Tyson, who shot 46.5% on 172 attempted 3-pointers last season, and was 128-for-287 (44.6%) in two seasons with the Bruins.

He says the release on his shot got quicker this past offseason, and playing pickup and some of the organized stuff with the Tar Heels has helped him transition well. And, there is the process and confidence, both of which anchor every bit of Tyson’s game.

“I just like to look at the rim and think about my form and honestly just let it go,” he said. “Not think much about the defender or even see him in my vision.”