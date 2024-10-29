THI Football Central: Florida State

in other news
Carolina's Defensive Breakdown From the Win at Virginia
UNC Defensive Breakdown From the Win at Virginia North Carolina found the win column Saturday for the first time in six
UNC Offensive Breakdown From the Win at Virginia
UNC Offensive Breakdown From the Win at Virginia Victory was sweet for North Carolina on Saturday in Charlottesville,
Observations: JC Smith at UNC
CHAPEL HILL – Johnson C. Smith provided North Carolina an undermanned opponent Sunday afternoon, but it didn’t matter.
UNC Commits' Results: Week 10
Even with the recent decommitment of Anthony Kruah, 11 future Tar Heels were in action over the weekend, while WR Danny
Heels Get Plenty Out of 64-Point Exhibition Romp
CHAPEL HILL – The final tune up for North Carolina before the ninth-ranked Tar Heels get the season going for real in a
DATE: Saturday, November 2, 2024
WHERE: Doak S. Campbell Stadium (79,560); Tallahassee, Florida
TIME/TV: 3:30 PM/ACC Network
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius TBA, XM/SXM TBA, Internet TBA)
Florida State: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: FSU leads the all-time series, 17-3-1.
