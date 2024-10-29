Advertisement

Published Oct 29, 2024
THI Football Central: Florida State
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
DATE: Saturday, November 2, 2024

WHERE: Doak S. Campbell Stadium (79,560); Tallahassee, Florida

TIME/TV: 3:30 PM/ACC Network

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius TBA, XM/SXM TBA, Internet TBA)

Florida State: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: FSU leads the all-time series, 17-3-1.

FLORIDA STATE-UNC TEAM COMPARISON
Record & Rankings as of October 28, 2024
FLORIDA STATENORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Mike Norvell

70-40 overall
32-24 at FSU

Mack Brown

280-148-1 overall
111-56-1 at UNC

2024 Record

1-7 (1-6 ACC)

4-4 (1-3 ACC)

Rankings

NR AP

NR Coaches

#63 Sagarin

#69 FPI

NR AP

NR Coaches

#59 Sagarin

#57 FPI

Strength of Schedule

#15

#80

Strength of Record

105

76

Strength of Schedule Remaining

23

83

FLORIDA STATE OFFENSE vs. UNC DEFENSE
Stats updated October 28, 2024
FLORIDA STATENORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

14.88

28.38

Rushing Per Game

80.4

141.1

Passing Per Game

192.13

244.75

TOTAL

272.5

385.9

FLORIDA STATE DEFENSE vs. UNC OFFENSE
Stats updated October 28, 2024
FLORIDA STATENORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

26.38

33.88

Rushing Per Game

179.3

190.8

Passing Per Game

200.13

251.63

TOTAL

379.4

442.4

FLORIDA STATE- UNC INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Stats updated October 28, 2024
FLORIDA STATENORTH CAROLINA

Passing

DJ Uigalelei (Injured)

1,065 total yards

84-156-6 INT passing

4 TD

Jacolby Criswell

1,660 total yards

124-217-3 INT passing

10 TD

Rushing

Lawrance Toafili

70 carries

279 total yards

4.0 average

2 TD

Omarion Hampton

181 carries

1,006 total yards

5.6 average

9 TD

Receiving

Ja'khi Douglas

23 receptions

383 total yards

16.65 average

2 TD

J.J. Jones

26 receptions

493 total yards

18.96 average

4 TD

Tackles

Shyheim Brown

52 total tackles

29 solo, 23 assisted

1.0 TFL, 0 Sacks

Antavious Lane

54 total tackles

38 solo, 16 assisted

4.5 TFL, 1.0 Sack

