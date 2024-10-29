Daily Drop: Ven-Allen Lubin Preview

North Carolina’s basketball season formally starts in less than a week, and as we near completion of previewing each of the Tar Heels, the focus in this edition of the Daily Drop is forward Ven-Allen Lubin.

A transfer from Vanderbilt, we discuss how Lubin fits at UNC, the kind of player he gives Hubert Davis, and some of his other attributes.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

