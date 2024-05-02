MEMPHIS, TN - Jackson Keith is one of the top players in the state of North Carolina. The nation's 60th-ranked junior has now bulked up to 225 pounds in his 6-foot-6 frame. His power and explosion was evident over the weekend at the opening EYBL event in Memphis.

He averaged 12.3 points per game for Team CP3 in the 17U division. He was particularly effective around the rim, and in the paint. He doesn't force shots, and he's not a playmaking type of creator. He averaged seven attempts per game in the first session. But he plays to his strengths of getting to the rim, and attacking in transition.

He was 17 of 21 from the field for a very impressive 81%. He only attempted a pair of three-pointers, but missed both. That means his two-point numbers climbed to 17 of 19 for 89.5%. He also made all three of his free throw attempts.

Keith has offers from Florida State, Georgetown, Illinois, LSU, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, SMU, St. John's, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia, Villanova, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

The Durham product has taken several unofficial visits around the region, and has been on the UNC campus on a couple of occasions.

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with him after Saturday's action in which Keith finished with 18 points in CP3's 84-66 win over Meanstreets out of Chicago:

