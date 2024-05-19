Jalen Washington positively impacted some important games for North Carolina last season.

The 6-foot-10 sophomore forward from Gary, IN, sometimes did it with his sweet mid-range jumper, occasionally a 3-pointer, sometimes rolling to the rim and dunking or converting layups off feeds from teammates, and sometimes he did it ripping rebounds away from opponents, rotating defensively, and even blocking a few shots.

There is quite a bit in Washington’s bag, even though he didn’t always get the playing time that would allow most of those attributes to surface night in and night out. Still, he had his flare-ups, certainly more than can be included in his piece, as we zero in on his five best games from last season and what they might mean.

Here they are, but first are some of Washington’s numbers from UNC’s 29-8 campaign:'