To say Hubert Davis hit the ground running in the opening week of June would be an understatement. Things got busy on June 1 around Chapel Hill once the NCAA dead period concluded.

The week began with an official visit and subsequent commitment from Will Shaver and wrapped up with another official from Justin Taylor.

However a trip from the highest ranked player of the trio occured in between when Jalen Washington came to town for his official beginning on Wednesday. The nation's 26th-ranked player and fifth-rated power forward in the 2022 class made North Carolina the first of a couple of his own official visits.







