Official visits can often provide lots of stress, drama, and intrigue. Normally, coaching staffs are pulling out all of the stops trying to persuade coveted recruits to choose their school while anxious fan bases anxiously await the outcome.

That was not the case this past weekend for North Carolina. James Brown and Drake Powell have already committed to the Tar Heels, so even though this past weekend was a big one on campus with the Live Action event plus a huge football game against Miami, it was without much anxiety.



Brown is an energetic big man with a high motor. He is developing his offensive game at Link Academy in Missouri under the watchful eye of former SEC coach, Bill Armstrong.

The Chicago native is ranked No. 63 in the 2024 class, and his pledge has helped the Tar Heels currently hold the second overall spot in Rivals' team rankings.

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with Brown Tuesday night. He is an interviewer's dream, and he left no stone unturned reminiscing about the visit, and detailing how his body and game are progressing in Branson:

