Jarin Stevenson is one of the hottest names for North Carolina fans who follow basketball recruiting. The Pittsboro product lives just a few miles from the Chapel Hill campus, and he is also that name on the 2024 board who has yet to make a college decision.

There is also the issue of reclassification. Not only is there a battle between Atlantic Coast Conference arch-rivals North Carolina and Virginia among others, there is also the hot button topic of when he gets to wherever he is going.

The first session of the EYBL spring season is in the books. Stevenson averaged 14.3 points, 4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists this past weekend in Emerson, Georgia just outside of Atlanta. He shot 52.6% from the field, made 4 of his 12 three-point attempts for a 33.3% clip, and went 13-for-16 from the charity stripe for 81.3%.

There was also some internet and Twitter buzz making the rounds late Sunday night that a decision on both was happening. Fortunately, Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with Stevenson Saturday afternoon where he addressed some of the pressing questions beforehand that should satisfy the most serious recruiting junkie.

