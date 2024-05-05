HOOVER, AL - Saturday might have been Derby Day in Louisville, but in on the outskirts of Birmingham, Koa Peat showed the grassroots world who the true stud is.

The Compton Magic faced the Utah Prospects in one of the most anticipated games on the Adidas 3SSB schedule for the weekend. Peat turned a tight game into a comfortable 63-49 victory. The five-star power forward ended the game with 24 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocked shots.



As impressive as the stat line is it does not do due diligence Peat's impact on the game. He took over the game in stretches, especially midway through the first half when his team needed him the most. Peat continued to get touches from the high post and beyond the three-point line. The Prospects big men could not stay in front of him as he constantly went by them and got to the rim. If they played off he knocked down the outside shot. He hit a trio of trifectas in the winning effort.

He also had box scores of 27 points and 11 rebounds against Power Five, and 22 points and 7 boards versus Southern Assault. The comparisons to Paolo Banchero can't be ignored. Banchero looked to be just a little taller at the same age, but the similarities are many and obvious. Peat is not flashy. He is methodical and workmanlike and slowly just squeezes his opponent into submission.

Peat is one of North Carolina's top options in the 2025 class. He has an offer, and he took an official visit to Chapel Hill last fall.

Tar Heel Illustrated was on hand to watch him over the weekend, and we along with several national media members spoke to him as well after his first game on Saturday afternoon.