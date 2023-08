The 2025 basketball class is one of the best in several years. It gets much of its muscle from a top-heavy list of phenoms at the top end of the ranking charts. Even by that strong standard, Koa Peat is a stud.

We first heard of him two years ago at the Adidas 3SSB Nationals in Hoover, Alabama. At that time a national recruiting analyst told me that I needed to go check out perhaps the top incoming high school player in the country. He definitely didn't look like many other eighth grade graduates I had ever seen before.