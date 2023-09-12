CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Another exciting season of Tar Heel basketball is ready to get started with the men's and women's teams kicking off the new year at the Dean E. Smith Center with "Live Action with Carolina Basketball" presented by Dunkin' on Friday, October 13.

The UNC General Alumni Association is a proud associate sponsor of Live Action.

Admission is free to the public and doors to the Dean E. Smith Center will open at 5:30 p.m. with the event set to begin at 7 p.m. featuring both the men's and women's teams.

UNC students should enter at the Cook Out Student Gate at gate C, while the general public should use gates A & B.

Concessions will be available for sale.