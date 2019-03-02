CLEMSON, SC – The North Carolina Tar Heels overcame a second-half deficit and not having their head coach on the bench to escape Clemson with an 81-79 victory on Saturday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Williams was escorted from the court to the UNC locker room with 54 seconds left in the first half and did not coach the rest of the game. Robinson took over and led the team from a 54-48 deficit to improve to 8-0 on the road in ACC play.

UNC got 28 points from Coby White, 19 from Cam Johnson and big second halves from seniors Luke Maye and Kenny Williams to secure the victory.

UNC improved overall to 24-5 and 14-2 in the ACC. Clemson dropped to 17-12 and 7-9.