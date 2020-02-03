TALLAHASSEE, FL – North Carolina was in position late to win at No. 8 Florida State on Monday night, but the Tar Heels couldn’t overcome an 11-minute stretch in the second half without converting a shot from the field and lost, 65-59, at Tucker Center.

UNC shot just 30.9 percent from the floor and were 11-for-17 from the free throw line, missing multiple front ends of one-and-ones. Carolina also had a stretch in the second half in which it missed 17 consecutive shots.

UNC dropped to 10-12 overall and 3-8 in the ACC while FSU improved to 19-3 and 9-2.

Here is what three Tar Heels had to say after the game:



