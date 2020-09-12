TarHeelIllustrated - Locker Room Report

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina overcame a sluggish stretch Saturday to pull away from Syracuse, 31-6, at Kenan Stadium in the season opener for both teams.

The Tar Heels led by just a 10-6 score entering the fourth quarter, but dominated in the final period in pulling away.

Javonte Williams had three rushing touchdowns, Sam Howell was 25-for-34 with 295 yards, a TD and two interceptions, and the defense allowed just 202 total yards, registered seven sacks and forced nine punts.

Here is what Tar Heels Sam Howell, Javonte Williams, Tomari Fox and Chazz Surratt had to say after the game: