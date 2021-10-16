Locker Room Report: UNC Beats Miami

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held off a furious comeback from Miami to take a 45-42 win Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium.

Linebacker Cedric Gray intercepted his second pass of the night with less than ten seconds to play to end the Hurricane rally.

The Tar Heels improve to 4-3 on the season and 3-3 in the ACC while Miami drops to 2-4 and 0-2 in the ACC.

Here is what Sam Howell, Jeremiah Gemmel, Cam Kelly, Ty Chandler, and Cedric Gray had to say about the game.