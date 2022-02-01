Locker Room Report: UNC Defeats Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY - North Carolina defeated Louisville by the score of 90-83 in overtime on Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Brady Manek with 24 points. Armando Bacot had a double-double of 19 points and 22 rebounds. Also scoring in double figures were RJ Davis with 18 points, Caleb Love with 16 points, and Leaky Black with 13 points.

UNC improved to 16-6 overall and 8-3 in the ACC while the Cardinals dropped to 11-11 overall and 5-7 in the ACC.

Here is what Bacot, Manek, Love, and Black had to say after the game: